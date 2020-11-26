It's Official, Friends Star Matthew Perry Finally Popped The Question & Is Engaged!

We couldn't think of a better way to sign off 2020 than having our partner in crime finally pop the question! *wink wink*

According to PEOPLE, Friends star Matthew Perry did just that, proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, and of course, she said yes!

“I decided to get engaged," he said, "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

AW!

The couple has reportedly been dating since 2018 and has kept their relationship very private.

So, it's no surprise we haven't seen any formal announcement on either of their social media yet, but until then, congratulations! We couldn't be happier for them.

