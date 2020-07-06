It's Official, 'Dead To Me' Will End With Season 3 So Let's All Cry Together

"Dead To Me" is set to return for a third and final season, so here's what we know so far.

On Monday, July 6, Netflix announced that Dead To Me has been renewed for one last time.

Warning, read on at your own risk, there are major season 2 spoilers below.

The renewal comes after a massive season 2 cliffhanger, which showed Jen and Judy getting into a car accident that Ben shockingly caused.

And, of course, after a season of hiding Steve's body and trying to stop everyone from finding out about it — let's be real, this is TV, so those secrets won't stay buried forever.

And while an official premiere date has yet to be determined (due to the ongoing pandemic currently plaguing the world) the cast and crew appear pleased to be given one more season to wrap up the storylines of these unforgettable characters.

So, since we will probably have a tonne of time until we get a glimpse of season 3, we can assure you that we'll be binge-watching the last few seasons in preparation for this mega finale.

