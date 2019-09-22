It’s Official: Cadbury Confirm Caramilk Is Coming Back To Aussie Shelves!

We all remember the hysteria Caramilk chocolate caused across the country when Cadbury gave it a limited release back in February 2018.



The chocolate was so popular it was snatched off shelves in record time, was listed for 10 times the retail price on eBay, and even when it was recalled for little bits of plastic found in the product, people STILL went to town chomping away on the caramelised white chocolate.

Comedian Christian Hull was a huge advocate for the chocolate and started a petition to bring it back, wracking up over 18,800 signatures.

Carrie and Tommy even had desperate people beg Christian for his last blocks on air:



Now Cadbury has confirmed rumours of the chocolate’s return!

“Yes, the rumour is true! Cadbury will bring arguably their most sought-after block, Cadbury Caramilk back to the shelves of Australian supermarkets from Wednesday 2 October 2019!”

OCTOBER 2ND!!

Katrina Watson, Marketing Manager for Cadbury Dairy Milk says, “We’ve listened to the tens of thousands of Aussies asking us to bring Cadbury Caramilk back. We couldn’t ignore their passion for our golden chocolate block, so we’re proud to be bringing it back.”

WE DID IT, EVERYONE!

