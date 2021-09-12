It's Official! Britney Spears Is ENGAGED!

After a bit of a wild ride this year, we finally have some amazing news for Britney Spears... she's ENGAGED!

Britney posted a video of her and now fiancè Sam Asghari on her Instagram showing off her HUGE diamond ring.

This all comes after Sam recently said his Instagram page was 'hacked' when pics of a diamond ring appeared on his account.

This is the happy ending Brit deserves!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!