It's Official, Bridgerton Season 2 Is Coming Later This Year So Here's What We Know!

Just when you thought it was all over, we find out that there's another season of ye-old Gossip Girl already in the works!

Netflix has confirmed in an announcement that Bridgerton will return for a second season and will start production later this year.

“The incorporable cast of Bridgeton will return to production in the spring of 2021,” they said.

And word on the street is that Lord Anthony Bridgeton intends to dominate the social season.

*GULP*

As for Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and bad boy, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) what we've gathered from the trailer is that there might be some truth to these rumours, with things getting a hell of a lot more steamy and scandalous!

Will romantic Bridgerton find her true love? We guess, only time will tell!

We have no news on when this new season will air so until then...

You can check out the short but delicious trailer below:

