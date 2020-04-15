It's Official, 2020 Royal Adelaide Show Has Been Cancelled

Let's all share a silent prayer for our beloved show.

After much extensive consideration, the society has announced that they will not be going ahead with the 2020 Royal Adelaide Show.

Royal Adelaide Show made a Facebook post which read:

"Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the current restrictions in place for public gatherings, along with the uncertainty of any timeline around lifting restrictions, it makes it unworkable to hold a large event such as the Show in 2020."

"The decision not to go ahead with the 2020 Royal Adelaide Show has not been taken lightly. It is deeply disappointing to reach this decision; however, it has been carefully evaluated and considered. It is felt the position the Society has taken is in the best interest of public health and the broader community."

But, there is a light at the end of the tunnel!

Since this year festives have been cancelled, the guys at the show have already started planning a fantastic Spring Show for 2021!

