It's Official, 13 Reasons Why's Last Season Ever Will Air Next Month

After much debate over Netflix's controversial show which highlights mental health issues within a highschool, it has been officially announced that this coming season will be their last.

In case you haven't seen, the teen drama hoped to breakdown the stigma around mental health and suicide.

It followed the story of a group of high schoolers who grapple with the suicide of one of their classmates, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) after she leaves behind cassette tapes for all of them to listen to and reflect on.

Each season depicted the way these teenagers endure a number of coming-of-age experiences, including love, friendship, depression, mental health, pregnancy, sexual assault, and bullying.

After drawing much controversy since it first premiered in 2017, 13 Reasons Why will release its fourth and final season on June 5 2020.

Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video that reveals the cast’s emotional final table read and goodbye.

Season 4 of the teen drama will consist of 10 episodes, all of them with runtimes of 60 minutes each.

According to the synopsis, the upcoming season will show this group of students preparing to graduate high school, “but before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”

It is a bittersweet goodbye, but all we can say is that we enjoyed the ride with you guys!

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

