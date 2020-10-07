It's Offical, This SA Venue Got Voted The 'Best Schnitty In Australia' But We Beg To Differ

The votes are in for who dishes up the best schnitty in Australia and honestly, we have some serious questions over the voting criteria.

According to a 2020 Wotif Awards, The Schnithouse is Australia's best Schnitty!

What got this particular South Aussie chicken schnitzel across the line was the “crispiness of the crumb” and “crunch of the schnitty” are mandatory factors.

Plus, apparently, size DOES matter! with many Aussies preferencing a bigger schnitty over a smaller one.

To be honest, we aren't sold on this particular schnitty so here are a few others we think should've won!

Cafe Pellegrini

Hahndorf Inn

Lonsdale Hotel

Palmer Hotel

Walkley's Pizza Bar

Well, there you have it, folks! If you think we've missed one, let us know in the comments!

Happy Sh-nacking!

