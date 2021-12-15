It's Nearly Christmas... So Where's Bridgerton?!

It’s been almost a year to-the-day since Bridgerton was released and we’re just wondering… Where’s Season 2?!

The smash-hit period drama was unleashed by Netflix last Christmas and quickly became the streaming giant’s most-watched series (only recently being topped by Squid Game).

Find out everything we know about Bridgerton's spin-off series:

While we have some details about what’s in store for #Bridgertonians, our initial prediction of Season 2 hitting the virtual shelves by the end of 2021 was a bit of a miscalculation.

So why aren't we hopeful?

Well, filming for the season only officially wrapped up last month, as announced by the show’s creator, Chris Van Dusen.

However, according to Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton’s Penelope Featherington and Clare on Derry Girls), the cast and crew have already seen an exclusive screening of the season’s premiere episode, so post-production is well on its way.

Netflix debuted a first-look at the hotly-anticipated second season during their inaugural TUDUM event in September, which alluded to a 2022 release.

While a particular month wasn't mentioned, we've got everything crossed for it arriving sooner rather than later!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: