It's Monster Mayhem For Henry Cavill In The Season 2 Trailer For The Witcher

It was an incredibly successful season 1 and now fans are being treated to their first sneak peek at season 2 of the Netflix series The Witcher starring the hunky Henry Cavill.

In the new trailer, it's monster mayhem for Geralt of Rivia with more creepy crawlies than you can flick a coin at!

The official synopsis for season 2 is as follows: Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

We cannot wait for the series to drop on Netflix on December 17!

