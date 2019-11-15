It's McHappy Day!

If you ever needed an excuse for a sneaky Big Mac, today is the day!



Grab yourself a delicious meal AND support a great cause!

Ronald McDonald house is an incredible place that we all hope you'll never need to use, but if your children get sick and need to spend a long time in hospital you'll be thankful places like Ronald McDonald House exist (more on that below)





Here's the short version.. Every Big Mac sold today instantly donates $2 to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Don't like Big Macs? Firstly, are you serious?! Second, you can also purchase the items below and still support Ronald McDonald House!

$2 or $10 Helping Hands

$5 Silly Socks

10c from every 600mL bottle of water sold goes directly to RMHC

Donate in the donation buckets or at a Kiosk.

Round up your order total to the nearest dollar at the Drive Thru, Front Counter and at McCafe.

What is McHappy Day?

Each year, all McDonald's restaurants across Australia host McHappy Day, supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia. This annual contribution assists Ronald McDonald House Charities to support more families with seriously ill children.

Who are you helping on McHappy Day?

When a child is diagnosed with a serious illness, it impacts the whole family. Lives can be turned upside down. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities provide a range of programs to help families stay together and close to the care they need. In 2018 alone, Ronald McDonald House Charities helped support 57,000 families with seriously ill children.

Who is Ronald McDonald House?

Ronald McDonald House supports seriously ill children and gives them the best gift of all – their families. Their warm and supportive home-away-from-home provides the whole family a comfortable place to stay and peace of mind, knowing they can stay together and close to their child at John Hunter Children’s Hospital.

Share around this article and get the word out to support a great charity.

Check out: https://www.rmhc.org.au/mchappyday For more details