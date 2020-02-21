IT'S HAPPENING! The Friends Cast Is Reuniting For A TV Special!

OH.MY.GAAAAHD! The cast of Friends have taken to Instagram to confirm they're reuniting for a TV special!

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Lisa Kudrow & Matt LeBlanc are set to return to the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, at the Warner Bros studio lot for an exclusive 1-hour unscripted special for American streaming service, HBO Max, this May!

So, what will they be getting paid for reuniting since the end of the show in 2004? Each cast member is rumoured to be taking home $2.5 million US each for the special. WILD! They could buy a few things with that, surely.

Rumours of a Friends reunion have been swirling for quite some time, especially since the whole 10 seasons of the show left Netflix in 2019. Let's just say, IT'S ABOUT TIME!

We have SOOO many questions! But first, why did they have to leave us for so long?!



Ohh, ok. That makes sense.

Is this why Jennifer Aniston & Matthew Perry FINALLY joined Instagram?!

Regardless, this is the best news EVER!!!

