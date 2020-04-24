It’s Going To Be Okay: You Can Have DIY Bubble Tea Kits Delivered To Your Door

You’re either obsessed with bubble tea or you’re wrong; there is no in between.

For those of us who are right, these times stuck at home might be a little harder without our holy drink, but rest assured, we have a solution!

Bubble Tea Club, (yes, this is a real thing) are offering up a variety of bubble tea home packs to order to your door.

Packs range from Fruit Tea to Milk Tea, 5 packs to 365 serving packs (!) and you can even buy separate pearls and jellies.

The company also ships Australia-wide for a flat rate of $9.95, otherwise all orders over $59 are free.

But you might want to get in now to receive your order before April 30th aka National Bubble Tea Day!

