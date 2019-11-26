“It’s Getting More Deadly”: New Campaign Works To Stop Children From Being Poisoned By Vaping Liquid

After a spike in incidents.

Article heading image for “It’s Getting More Deadly”: New Campaign Works To Stop Children From Being Poisoned By Vaping Liquid

A new awareness campaign has begun to keep children safe from vaping liquid after a massive recorded spike in poisoning. 

This comes after a toddler died in late 2018 by drinking his mother’s vaping liquid.

The Victorian Government have urged parents to lock up their e-cigarette liquids to keep them out of reach.

Listen for more…

 

26 November 2019

