“It’s Getting More Deadly”: New Campaign Works To Stop Children From Being Poisoned By Vaping Liquid
After a spike in incidents.
A new awareness campaign has begun to keep children safe from vaping liquid after a massive recorded spike in poisoning.
This comes after a toddler died in late 2018 by drinking his mother’s vaping liquid.
The Victorian Government have urged parents to lock up their e-cigarette liquids to keep them out of reach.
