It’s Cuddle Time: A Bunch of Guide Dogs Will Be Hanging Out At QV Melbourne This Friday

Guide Dogs are some of the best boys and girls out there. When we see them hard at work, the first instinct is to reward their excellence with a nice pat, but unfortunately we’re not allowed to.

If you’re keen to get up close and personal with one of these heroes, leave work early for the ultimate cuddle sesh in the city.

As part of QV Melbourne’s Happy/Days campaign, you’ll be able to snap selfies and share the love with these furry friends. It’s also a great opportunity to learn about the Volunteer Puppy Raising program. There are still 25 pups without a home!

If you haven’t been down to Happy/Days yet, you’ve been missing out on free rainbow toasties, fairy floss, smores and hot chocolate. They’ve also got a glowing neon room and a bunch of freebies up for grabs.

Where: QV Melbourne

When: 4pm-7pm, Friday 13th September

For more info, go here.

Fev has gone rogue and created his own sound! Can you identify Fev’s Ultimate Mystery Noise?

Kristen defends Abbie’s portrayal on The Bachelor…