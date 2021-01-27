It's Confirmed, Netflix's Horny TV Series 'Too Hot To Handle' Is Coming Back!

If you're already eagerly awaiting the next steamy season of Bridgerton, we've got you covered!

It turns out, despite the ongoing global pandemic, Netflix's reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle is officially returning for two more seasons!

In an interview with Dealine, Netflix's VP Brandon Riegg said: “The secret is out — we’re thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle for two new seasons in a tropical paradise. Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way.”

So as you can guess, the new season will follow suit with the same concept as the first, where we see 10 young, attractive singletons from all corners of the globe come together in a tropical paradise, but of course, these commitment-phobes can't do what they normally do and hookup.

That's not all, the people who hold out the longest win the ultimate prize, *cough - it's not love* they win $100,000 and if they slip up, you bet that money pot shrinks.

How the hell they're going to organise this, beats us, but it doesn't seem like much to ask people to keep their distance from one another in a pandemic produced show, heaven knows having human contact has been hard enough!

*pun intended*

Anyway, the point *we think* is that it's meant to show that you can have meaningful relationships without the intimacy?

The first season was filmed in Mexico but the second two seasons will head to Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean pending the pandemic of course!

We are yet to hear or see any official previews, but it's safe to say that production is well underway and keeping your 1.5m might be harder than anticipated for these singletons!

