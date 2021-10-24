It's Back To School For Years 2 To 11 In New South Wales

Hundreds of thousands of kids around the state are heading back to classrooms today as home learning finally comes to an end.

Parents are being reassured the classroom is now safe as Years 2 to 11 join Kindy, Years 1 and 12 back at school for the first time in months.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says learning at home has been tough on students, teachers and parents.

However, there are still 16 schools that have to wait as their community deals with Covid outbreaks.

