IT'S ALMOST HERE! Here's Your First Look At The Bold Type Season 4!

We can't wait!

Article heading image for IT'S ALMOST HERE! Here's Your First Look At The Bold Type Season 4!

GREAT NEWS! Stan have given us a first look at what we can expect for season 4 of The Bold Type!

The show is set to return on June 12 and we can't waaait! We've missed our three fave besties.

From the looks of things, we can expect to see new boobs, a potential pregnancy and lots of drama!

Excited? SAME!

Check the sneak peek out below: 

Here's the trailer too:

The countdown is on!

Amber Lowther

3 hours ago

Amber Lowther

Latest Catch up

