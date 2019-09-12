It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s a RAAF Hornet On The Strand Tomorrow

Put this in your diaries, because the RAAF Hornets are flying over the Strand tomorrow!

Up to twelve Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18/A Hornets from No. 75 Squadron are performing a close formation flypast of The Strand.

They will be flying at a height of 1000 feet, and a speed of 550kph going from East to West.

“We’re about to start a three-week exercise where we will have 12 F/A-18 operating out of the RAAF Base,” said Wing Commander Matt Green.

Wing Commander Green said, this is the RAAF way of showing their appreciation to Townsville.

The fly past will be at approximately 12noon, with the best viewing spot is Top of Kissing Point at Jezzine Barracks.

