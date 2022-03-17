"It Must Be Exhausting Being Olivia" MAFS Ella Unleashes After The OnlyFans Scandal

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Ella from MAFS, who had some things to say about the OnlyFans scandal and Olivia.

Olivia found a nude photo of Dom from OnlyFans and distributed it around the group, except to Ella, Mitch and of course, Dom and Jack.

She also slammed Olivia for her behaviour and her relentless pursuit to take down Dom.

Missed the chat? Here's what Ella had to say about Olivia and that scandal:

