"It Made Me Sick" MAFS Domenica Slams Bride Carolina For Her Behaviour

This morning on RnB Fridays Radio, Mike E & Emma were joined by firey MAFS bride Domenica Calarco, who spoke to us about all the drama going on with Brazilian bombshell bride, Carolina.

As we saw in last night's commitment ceremony, Carolina slammed husband Dion in front of the experts and the other couples for not liking the same music, not eating breakfast and not liking coffee - all of which are deal-breakers in her eyes. Sheesh!

But Dom wasn't having it and stepped in with some firey comments defending Dion!

So, we found out exactly how Dom feels about Carolina...and it's not pretty.

Missed the chat? Here's what Dom had to say about Carolina's behaviour here: