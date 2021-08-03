*SPOILER ALERT*

So, it looks like the winners of Beauty and the Geek has been leaked!

We're down to the wire with the three remaining couples: Josie & George, Alexander & Eliza and Lachlan & Kiera. Who will take home the $100,000? Well, it doesn't seem to be much of a secret anymore!

This is your final warning: potential spoilers ahead.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Sportsbet is tipping Kiera and Lachlan as the winners of BATG 2021! Not only that, but gossip podcast So Dramatic! has revealed these two will take home the crown.

Josie and George are set to take second place, followed by Eliza and Alexander.

