Holy Hell: It Looks Like Stephanie Myer Is Releasing A New Twilight Book

The time in which Twilight was one of the biggest phenomenons on the planet was definitely one of the most insane periods of the 2000s.

One day the world was trucking along like normal and the next, teenagers all around the world were getting into intense battles over whether they were Team Edward or Team Jacob… Unless you were Team Emmett like me, amiright?!

Hell, you could even buy badges that said ‘Team Bella, I can’t choose either!’ - wow, what a time.

Myspace and Bebo (yes, Bebo) profiles were draped in Twilight themed art, with photos of Robert Pattinson sparkling across our screens, while the word “irrevocably” was suddenly in everyone’s vocabulary.

Twilight fans LOVE Twilight; there is no in between.

Fast forward to 2020 and it’s fair to say the Twilight fire isn’t burning as bright as it once was… but that might be all about to change!

Vampire queen Stephanie Myer has begun a COUNTDOWN on her official website, teasing that something major is about to drop in just a few days time.

Diehard fans, who I pray still have their apple tattoos, believe Myer could be finally releasing the fifth Twilight book she had been working on, titled Midnight Sun!

Myer was writing Midnight Sun back in 2008, a version of Twilight from Edward’s perspective. But after drafts of the book leaked online, the author released 12 chapters online for fans and announced the book would remain incomplete.

In 2015, Myer told Hypable that she continued but then halted writing the book again when Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James announced a Christian’s-perspective book titled Grey. However, she still had plans to finish it one day.

Now, fans are pretty sure that day has come. Will Midnight Sun finally rise?!

Unless… there is another theory!

Fans also believe the clock could be counting down to the release of a sequel to The Host; another Stephanie Myer novel-turned-movie, this time staring Saoirse Ronan in an alien ravaged, post-apocalyptic world.

Either way, on May 4th, we’re getting something - so mark your calendars!

You can check out the countdown here.