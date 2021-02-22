It Looks Like Kris Jenner Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand!

Well, well, well..it looks like Kris Jenner is following in the footsteps of her daughters and might just be starting a beauty line!

TMZ got their hands on some trademark files that showed Kris' new upcoming beauty ventures!

Sooo it looks like the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch herself is gettin' a piece of that pie.

But what exactly has been trademarked and what can we expect? Find out here:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.