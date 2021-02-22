It Looks Like Kris Jenner Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand!
Like daughter, like...mother?
Well, well, well..it looks like Kris Jenner is following in the footsteps of her daughters and might just be starting a beauty line!
TMZ got their hands on some trademark files that showed Kris' new upcoming beauty ventures!
Sooo it looks like the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch herself is gettin' a piece of that pie.
But what exactly has been trademarked and what can we expect? Find out here:
