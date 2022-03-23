Isolation Changes Put On Hold Amid Rising Cases And Waning Immunity

Plans to scrap the seven-day isolation rule for close contacts are under scrutiny as Australia grapples with an Omicron surge and waning immunity.

State and Territory chief health officers and officials will meet on Wednesday to discuss the rules at an Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) meeting amid concerns over rising BA.2 infections, with a hybrid variant festering offshore.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Former President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) Tony Bartone has told Nine, despite cases escalating, it appears that Omicron BA-2 symptoms are no worse than its predecessor.

"Fortunately, it seems that it’s no more severe than the original Omicron BA-1 variant as well, so we just need to be wary, we need to be cautious, we just need to look at trying to protect ourselves, make sure we've got that booster," he said.

The discussion about isolation rule changes also come as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), is expected to give the green light on a fourth booster jab for some Australians.

Those recommended to get a fourth shot, includes about 4.2 million Aussies aged over 65, about 230,000 in aged and disability care and 500,000 people who are severely immune compromised.

Meantime, a hybrid variant of the Covid virus has been discovered with characteristics of both the Delta and Omicron.

The variant, dubbed Deltacron has been detected in the US and several European countries, although at this stage cases are thought to be rare.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8.429

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 194 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases: 328

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 18 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,314

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 42 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 10,476

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 252 / 7

New South Wales

New cases: 24,115

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,162 / 44

Victoria

New cases: 10,471

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 243 / 23

South Australia

New cases: 4,594

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 161 / 8

Tasmania

New cases: 1,979

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 32 / 0

New Zealand

New cases: 20,087

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 960 / 31

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.