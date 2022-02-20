Set to become a must do triathlon course in NSW, get ready to experience the scenery and hospitality of one of the best coastal towns in NSW from Friday 11th March to Sunday 13th March.

The Island Triathlon is coming to Stockton with a 7K Sunset run, an Aquathlon, Sprint Triathlon, full Triathlon and Paratriathlon!

There's an event for everyone with the Hit106.9 Stockton Sunset 7K aimed at ANYONE who can walk or run the mostly flat course.

Get active, get moving and stay healthy with the Island Triathlon.

For more info, head here!