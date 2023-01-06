Islamic State Fighter's Widow Released On Bail Under Strict Conditions

The New South Wales widow of a former Islamic State fighter has been released on bail.

The 31-year-old woman was charged with willingly entering areas of Syria that were occupied by the Islamic State at the time.

Mariam Raad is alleged to have followed her husband from Australia to Syria knowing he was he was involved with the terrorist group.

Raad was arrested in southwest NSW, which is where she has been residing since her return from Syria in October of 2022.

Police have charged Raad with knowingly staying in “declared” areas run by Islamic State.

If convicted, Raad could face up to 10 years in prison as the accusations reflect a breach of federal law.

Raad was granted bail during a hearing at Griffith Local Court via video link with a number of strict bail conditions.

The conditions include surrendering her passport, ceasing all contact with anyone associated with a terrorist group or imprisoned, no viewing or distributing material that could relate to a terrorist group and she is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Raad is set to face the Young Local Court on March 15.

