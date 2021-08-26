Islamic State Bombing Kills 70 People Outside Kabul Airport

As thousands attempted to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on Thursday twin suicide bombers struck the crowded gates outside Kabul Airport.

At least 70 people were killed in the heinous crime, including women and children, along with 13 American marines, and leaving dozens more injured.

In a statement released, Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the bombing, admitting one of the targets was "translators and collaborators with the American army".

The National Briefing

The horrific attacks were intended for the location where people have been massing for days in a desperate bid to escape in a US airlift, which ends on Tuesday.

In a televised response from the Whitehouse, United States President Joe Biden uttered words no one could misinterpret.

"For those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay"

Meantime, all Australian personnel have been accounted for and deemed safe.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has told Nine there's a lot of uncertainty on the ground.

"These are people who are even more extreme than the Taliban...So, this is a horribly complex situation and I'm very pleased to believe that our soldiers have departed from Kabul, and we took the decision to lift the last of our people yesterday" - Peter Dutton

Leaders from around the world have condemned the attack.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr