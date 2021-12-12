Isla Fisher Talks About Returning to 'Home And Away'

How good would it be to see a familiar Aussie face back in Summer Bay?!

In a recent interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Isla Fisher revealed she’s been pining for a return to her Home and Away roots.

“Of course I’ve thought about it!” Fisher told the publication.

“I’ve thought ‘Wouldn’t it be hilarious [to return to Summer Bay]?’”

Fisher made her first appearance on the soap as Shannon Reed, a bisexual woman with an eating disorder, when she was just 18 years old.

Appearing on the show from 1994 to 1997, Fisher’s character received an overwhelmingly positive response from the long-running soap’s audience, leading to her nominations for Most Popular New Talent and Most Popular Actress at the Logie Awards.

Since departing from Home and Away, Fisher has become something of a household name for her roles in Confessions of a Shopaholic, Wedding Crashers and the mystifying Now You See Me films.

Unfortunately, the return of Shannon Reed is near-impossible due to the logistics of creating a show that releases so many episodes per year.

“The reality of it is, obviously, you have to give lots of notice and then it gets written in and then you have to commit,” the Australian sensation told Yahoo.

While Fisher may need some time to consider her return to the soap, the star donned her Australian accent for Netflix’s Back to the Outback, an animated film starring an all-star Aussie cast as some of our nation’s most (in)famous critters.

