Is This Proof That Big Brother Will Be Coming Back To Our Screens Next Year?

Would watch!

Carly Heading

9 hours ago

Carly Heading

Article heading image for Is This Proof That Big Brother Will Be Coming Back To Our Screens Next Year?

Channel 10/ Channel 9

It's no secret that we all grew up watching Big Brother on TV!

Some of us were allowed to watch Big Brother- Up Late… and well, some of us weren’t.

But maybe now that won’t matter? Because as adults we make our own rules and the popular show may be returning to our screens!

At this stage, it is all based on rumours… but why else would the Herald Sun’s Colin Vickery Tweet THIS?

Post

 

After five years since the show was cancelled, it seems a bit random to just bring this up for no reason.

And of course, we all remember earlier this year when the video footage was released of the abandoned old Big Brother house.

Maybe that sparked some interested in the show again?

Either way, we hope the house got the love it deserves. 

Or there is always this idea?

Post

The show was on air for eight seasons on Channel 10 from 2001, it then returned in 2012 on Channel Nine.

People seem pretty keen to watch the show again! 

Post
Post
Post

Would you watch Big Brother if they brought it back? 

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

Big Brother
Big Brother
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs