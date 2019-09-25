Is This Proof That Big Brother Will Be Coming Back To Our Screens Next Year?

It's no secret that we all grew up watching Big Brother on TV!

Some of us were allowed to watch Big Brother- Up Late… and well, some of us weren’t.

But maybe now that won’t matter? Because as adults we make our own rules and the popular show may be returning to our screens!

At this stage, it is all based on rumours… but why else would the Herald Sun’s Colin Vickery Tweet THIS?

After five years since the show was cancelled, it seems a bit random to just bring this up for no reason.

And of course, we all remember earlier this year when the video footage was released of the abandoned old Big Brother house.

Maybe that sparked some interested in the show again?

Either way, we hope the house got the love it deserves.

Or there is always this idea?

The show was on air for eight seasons on Channel 10 from 2001, it then returned in 2012 on Channel Nine.

People seem pretty keen to watch the show again!

Would you watch Big Brother if they brought it back?

