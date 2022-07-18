Is The New Netflix Movie 'Persuasion' A Good Back Up For Bridgerton?

If you're a Bridgerton fan, it's highly unlikely another show or movie will take the place of the regency-themed series in your heart... but in between seasons it's ok to dabble in something else right?

A new movie titled 'Persuasion' has dropped on Netflix starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding and is also based on the novel by Jane Austen... but does it live up to the hype?

Listen below and get some more TV and movie suggestions while you're there!

Do you have a TV show or movie you're ALWAYS recommending to people when they ask? (or even if they don't). Want to be featured on our new podcast 'The Streaming Service'? Send our host Justin Hill a message here and it could be you!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: