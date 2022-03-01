Is Robert Pattinson's The Batman Worth The Hype?

It's been a film fans have been eagerly awaiting for years and now The Batman is set to hit theatres, right when we can go back and enjoy it on the big screen.

But is it worth the hype?

You can bet your Batmobile it is.

The film is dark and gritty and unlike any other Batman movie before it. With barely a daytime scene in its almost 3 hour run time, you really get sucked into the shadows in the fast-paced movie.

Colin Farrel is completely unrecognisable as The Penguin, giving us a performance Danny DeVito would be proud of. Zoë Kravitz serves up a stellar performance of Catwoman without a hint of cheesy-ness.

Actually, the whole movie is sans cheese, giving it a very forboding and eery overtone.

The most frightening part of the film is the fact that it isn't filled with moments that are flashy, unexplainable, borderline superhero stunts or fight scenes. The movie has a very 'real-world' influence, from the role social media plays to the number of punches that actually land on Batman.

Speaking of, enter the new era of Robert Pattinson. With a jaw that could cut glass, it's like Robert has taken all the best bits of the Batman's of the past and blended them into his character.

There's no wanky-ness to this Bruce Wayne. He drives himself, he wears the black eye makeup (unlike other films where it miraculously disappears), and shows the scars (physical and emotional) of his turbulent life.

If you're looking for a dark, thought-provoking evolution of a superhero franchise, The Batman hits cinemas Thursday, March 3.

