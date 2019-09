The news broke today that Ed Sheeran is taking 18 months off after wrapping his Divide World Tour... a tour that he has been on for the last 2 years straight.

Fans have gone into a bit of a meltdown with EXACTLY what Ed's plans are. Will he quit music altogether? We find out exactly what he said on stage and try to figure out what he's up to!

