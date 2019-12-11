Is Carly Rae Jepsen Performing At Mardi Gras?

PLEASE

Is Carly Rae Jepsen Performing At Mardi Gras?

She's well know for her epic poptastic song 'Call Me Maybe' but there's a whole lot more to Carly Rae Jepsen and her die hard fans.

The Hit Network's Justin Hill sat down with Carly to chat through her plans around touring, new music and her love for the LGBT community.

If you're not familiar, here is Carly's (now friend) Mark Kanemura and his bright and colourful ode to her hit 'Cut To The Feeling'.

Get your hands on Carly's new album 'Dedicated' here.

Carly Rae Jepsen
