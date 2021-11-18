Is Britney Spears Already Doing Sponsored Instagram Posts?

Britney Spears is now free (or as she says, free but still expensive) from her conservatorship, but has she already gone back to work?

Brit confused fans as she posted what seemed to be a bit of an advertisement for controversial makeup guru Jeffree Star.

The singer raved about his products, in particular, one of his products called 'Holy Mist'.

Maaaybe we're looking into it too much and perhaps she legit is just a fan of his, but we're sure Jeffree is somewhere counting his coins as the sales roll in haha!

