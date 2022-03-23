Investigators Discover Black Box Among China Eastern Flight Debris

One of two black boxes has been found badly damaged from China Eastern flight MU5735 that crashed on Monday.

The Boeing 737-800 was travelling between Kunming and Guangzhou, China with 132 people onboard when it plummeted into the Guangxi mountains.

It has since been confirmed that there were no survivors.

Director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Authority of China Zhu Tao said the outside casing of the black box suffered the most damage while the rest of the device is “relatively intact”.

Mr Tao said the device will be sent away for further analysis which will offer some insight into the cause of the crash.

"This will provide important evidence as to the cause of the accident," he said.

In order to gain a more thorough understanding of what went wrong, investigators will continue to search for the flight data recorder.

Civil Aviation Authority accident investigation director Mao Yanfeng said a large-scale operation is underway to locate the second black box.

Wet weather and location has hindered search efforts with water filling the hole left by the impact of the plane.

Head of the Fire and Rescue Service Zheng Xi said the overgrown grass and weeds has made search efforts more difficult.

"The area is overgrown with weeds and the terrain is steep," he said, adding: "With the rain, visibility has been poor, introducing a certain degree of difficulty into the rescue operation,” he said.

So far, search teams have managed to locate a number of wallets, ID cards and bank cars among the debris.

