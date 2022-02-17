Investigations Into Adelaide Shooting Continue

Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting in Newton Adelaide which left an elderly man critically injured and a teenager dead.

Emergency services were called out to Liascos Avenue in Newton yesterday at around 4PM yesterday following reports of a man being shot.

Paramedics treated an 81-year-old man at the scene for multiple gunshot wounds before he was transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment.

The man is now believed to be in stable condition.

According to Assistant Commissioner Scott Duval, police searched other houses in the area for any sign of a suspect.

"Detectives from the Eastern district along with Star Group Officers searched nearby houses but did not locate any other person at that time," he said.

Police later located a car on George Road which they believe belongs to the suspect.

Approximately two hours later, the body of a 19-year-old man was found close to the River Torrens.

Commissioner Scott Duval said the police are no longer searching for other suspects.

"There are no other suspects at this stage being sought in relation to this incident, but we are keeping an open mind as the investigation is continuing," he said.

"The firearm which was believed to be used in this incident was located near the body of that man."

Police have said the death of the 19-year-old is not being treated as suspicious and that both the 19-year-old man and 81-year-old man were family members.

