Investigations Continue Into The Theft Of Over $1000 In Supplies From Shepparton Retailer

Shepparton police are appealing for help in identifying a male (picture above) in relation to a Burglary in Murchison last week.

The investigation continues into the theft of over $1000 of pet supplies from a local retailer.

If you have any helpful information, contact Constable Rath at Shepparton Police on 0358205777 or head to https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/report-a-crime/.

