Investigation Launched Into Fatal Head On Collision On Bruce Highway

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a horror head-on collision that happened on Bruch Highway north of Townsville, claiming a 70-year-old West End man’s life.

Police say a dual cab towing a trailer was travelling north before colliding head-on with a sedan travelling south at Clement at 12:15 pm last Saturday.

The sedan caught fire, prompting a truck driver to extinguish the car before pulling a 38-year-old Mooroobool driver from the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries.

The dual cab driver was pinned under one of the vehicles. He was airlifted to Townsville University Hospital with serious injuries but sadly died yesterday around lunchtime.

Police are seeking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the area to contact them.

You can contact Policelink and provide information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or report on at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au and quote reference number QP2101550152.

