On the third Sunday of each month, check out the Inverloch Farmers Market.

Fresh farm produce like seasonal fruit and vegetables, homemade preserves, seafood, meats, eggs, plants and wines.

Along with specialty food products like jams, chutney and breads, you can also buy olive oils and honey.

8am to 1pm on the third Sunday each month at The Glade - near the beach and Rainbow Park, Inverloch.