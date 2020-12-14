Introducing the Ultimate Trivia For Christmas Movie Lovers

Every December we watch the same Christmas movies, and somehow, we never get sick of them. You've seen them so many times you know the films front to back, and can quote them from start to finish, but how well would you go if your knowledge was put to the test?

There's only one way to find out, with our Christmas Movies Hit Trivia. Whether you're taking the family on a long car trip, entertaining some friends at home, or having a night in, our Christmas Hit Trivia is the perfect way to entertain.

Test your knowledge here:

Want more trivia? Check out more here:





Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network