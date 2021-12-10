Introducing The Smash Hit Nobody's Talking About

While remakes and reboots are a dime-a-dozen these days, we were cautiously optimistic about Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

The film, based on a musical adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, had the ambitious task of living up to the standards set by the 1961 classic, over half a century after its original release.

Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) and newcomer Rachel Zegler star as the film’s leads, Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being involved with rivalling street gangs.

Catch the trailer:

'

Though it’s safe to say the original film is a bit dated, it's also one of the most iconic films ever made, so we’re pleased to hear Spielberg's re-imagining has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from international screenings.

At the time of writing, the movie has managed to maintain a 'freshness' rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 150 critical responses; an elusive score not many films have achieved.

Catch West Side Story when it hits Australian theatres on Boxing Day.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: