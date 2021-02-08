Introducing The MAFS Brides & Grooms For 2021!

It's almost time! Married At First Sight Australia is getting ready for their 2021 season and 9now have posted all of the details about the brides & grooms who are set to link up this year. The eighth season of MAFS will be returning to our screen on February 22nd and here's who you can expect to see:

Rebecca, 27

Business Manager from WA

Rebecca is described as incredibly confident, direct and successful in her career. She was in a 10-year relationship with an ex-AFL player...so who could she be paired with? OH! How about the ex-AFL player in this season?

Alana, 30

Teacher from QLD

Alana is an energetic, fast-talking teacher with a heart of gold. She's been single for three years and finds it hard to date due to long hours at work. She's passionate about girl-power and empowering women.

Belinda, 29

Door-to-door sales from VIC

Belinda is confident, quirky and has never had a boyfriend or been in a relationship. She's gone on three dates in her life and lives with her cat. We stan Belinda!

Beth, 39

Retail Worker/Student from WA

Beth has a lot of love to give. She's always wanted kids and is sad she may not have enough time left closing in on 40.

Booka, 31

Musician/Mental Health Worker from WA

Booka splits her time touring with a heavy metal band as a singer and keyboard player and working in a psychiatric hostel.

Coco, 30

Pilates Studio Owner from NSW

Coco is an energetic and career-driven pilates instructor from Sydney. She was previously married, but it fell apart after six months because she felt like she was coming second to her mother-in-law.

Joanne, 39

Barber from VIC

Joanne is a go-getter, outgoing, adventurous and vivacious. This hot mum loves her work and her three songs. But, she wants to meet someone to share it with.

Melissa, 31

Workplace Trainer from VIC

Melissa is extremely shy and introverted, and, has never been on a date. She lives alone and wants to find love.

Samantha, 31

Property Developer from ACT

Samantha is strong, driven and is a divorced single mum of two sons. She describes her looks as a "little bit of Aussie bogan" and is at home with power tools or camping with her sons.

Brett, 31

Student/Electrician from VIC

Brett studies psychology and is an electrician. He also volunteers to assist the homeless and his dream is to open a treatment centre to help the vulnerable.

Bryce, 31

Radio Announcer from ACT

Bryce is confident, opinionated, outspoken and a great talker! Although, he can come across as cocky. We're a bit familiar with Bryce here at the Hit Network - he's an announcer at Hit 104.7!

Cameron, 32

Crane Operator from VIC

Cameron is often misjudged as a bit of a meathead due to his tattoos and shaved head, but really, he's a "teddy bear". He is ready for a proper work/life balance after putting work before everything else.

Jake, 32

Charity CEO from VIC

Jake grew up in the country with country manners and is an ex-professional AFL player. Jake struggles to find a girl who doesn't take advantage of him. He wants someone to love him for himself.

James, 44

Prestige Car Company Owner from VIC

James is a divorced father of three and has been single for a year. He describes himself as a "cheeky chappy" and the ringleader of social groups.

Jason, 35

Construction Estimator from QLD

Jason is the life of the party! He's one of the boys and a true larrikin...and is still living the same bachelor lifestyle of his twenties. Jason has realised it's time to leave the partying in the past and is serious about finding The One.

Patrick, 27

Personal Trainer from VIC

Patrick is bubbly, friendly and upbeat who has been previously unlucky in love. He's ready to settle down and start a family - he has a lot of love to give!

Russell, 37

Diesel Mechanic from SA

Russell is an Aussie larrikin, loves to tell a joke and is happiest when he's drinking a beer or eating a steak. He works hard to distract himself and we're keen to see who Russell is matched with!

Sam, 32

Construction/Clothing Brand Owner

Sam is confident, sarcastic and outspoken. He's working in construction while pursuing his dream of launching two fashion labels. He's been single for three years.

