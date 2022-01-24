Introducing The Full Cast Of 'Survivor: Blood v Water'

In an absolutely savage twist, the upcoming season of Australian Survivor is pitting friends and loved ones against each other as they strive for the lucrative title of Sole Survivor.

With the fresh season beginning next Monday, it’s only appropriate for us to be acquainted with the hit show’s latest victims contestants.

Alex and Jay | In-Laws

Victorian drummer Jay became part of Alex’s family after marrying his sister. While the tension between in-laws can already be high (at the best of times), the pair decided to raise the stakes by joining the tribes.

Amy and Khanh | Siblings / MasterChef Favourite

Anyone who’s seen MasterChef is already aware of Khanh’s determination to win. After staying out of the limelight for so long, Amy is prepared to do whatever it takes to enter the world of reality TV and take her brother down a few notches.

Andy and Kate | Siblings

Returning Survivor: Champions v Contenders star Andy is ready to take his best shot at claiming the elusive title, attempting to redeem himself after losing the first-time around. His sister, Kate, however, is here to prove she doesn’t need second chances.

Ben and Shayelle | Partners

Tradie Ben and Bio Medical Student Shayelle are taking the emotional high-road, pledging to support eachother throughout the entire competition, and trying to win over the trust of the tribes. But as they say, when the going gets tough…

Chrissy and Croc | In-Laws

Look, we know NRL legend Michael Crocker has the strength to pull off the challenges, but can he play the emotional game? His sister in-law, Chrissy, is joining the tribe to prove to her kids that anything is possible.

David and Briana | Father and Daughter

Briana alleges her dad, David, is the ‘skull-crusher’ and that she’s there to be the life of the party. Having 25 years between them, only time will tell whether old is gold, or if the kids are alright.

Catch the preview episode of the official Survivor podcast before the games begin:

Jesse and Jordie | Siblings

Triathlete Jesse and his landscaping brother Jordie allege they couldn’t be more opposite; while Jordie is focussing on developing friendships and understanding the nitty-gritty of his fellow tribesmen, Jesse is putting his training as a professional athlete to the test.

Jordan and Josh | Cousins

Man, we want what they have; cousins Jordan and Josh say they’re closer than most siblings, being best friends, first and foremost. While Jordan’s keen to give the challenge his all, both physically and mentally, Survivor fanboy Josh reckons he’s got his strategy in the bag.

KJ and Sophie | Siblings

Like Josh, KJ believes her love of the show will give her a clear advantage over her sister, Sophie, who is using her experience as a driven businesswoman to assure she doesn’t get no for an answer.

Mark and Sam | Husband and Wife

If you think you recognise Mark and Sam, it’s for a good reason; the pair met when competing in the second season of the show. While neither of them lucked out on their first attempt, they’re both here to win. Mark has supposedly taken notes from his first time on the show, while Sam is playing it by ear.

Mel and Michelle | Twins

We’re sensing a theme here: Mel is using her previous experience as a fan to guide her decisions in the competition, while Michelle, a speech pathologist, is utilising the skills she’s picked up through her profession to differentiate between the deceptive and the deceived. In essence, Mel’s going to attempt to build alliances while Michelle is trying to see through them.

Sandra and Nina | Mother and Daughter

American Mother/Daughter duo, Sandra and Nina, are theoretically in with the best odds. Sandra has already won two seasons of the American iteration of the program and is travelling abroad to become an international champion. While Nina has yet to compete in the series, her mum is just hoping to not let her winning streak blind her from her family tie. Could love be Sandra’s undoing?

The brutality commences on Monday, Jan 31st, when Australian Survivor: Blood v Water premieres on Channel 10.

Stay up-to-date with all things Survivor by downloading the official podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: