Introducing Restflix! The Streaming Service That'll Soothe You To Sleep

While some of us are more than capable of falling asleep in front of regular Netflix, there are plenty of us who find it difficult to shut off our brains after a long day at work and instead opt for binge-watching our favourite shows until unholy hours of the evening.

Luckily, there's another streaming service out there for all of you insomniacs, ready to soothe you to sleep at a reasonable hour.

Introducing Restflix! The genius new streaming platform was specifically designed to supply viewers with the perfect background vibrations your body needs to drift off as it approaches its REM cycle.

Rather than charging on through another episode of your favourite series when that dreaded 'Are you still there?' box appears on screen, why not switch it up and let Restflix get you in the mood to snooze?

By downloading Restflix, users will have full access to over 20 different channels, filled with a library's worth of relaxing content.

Just some of the calming content includes dark-screened videos, music, meditation material and bedtime stories.

I mean, who wouldn't want to hear Matthew McConaughey or Tom Hardy whispering sweet nothings as you drift off to sleep?

Each piece of content was strategically created to induce the ideal heart rate for sleep, drowsiness and to assist with nocturnal and general anxiety.

Different from your regular apps, Restflix not only provides soothing background ambience, but also provides tranquil visuals for you to watch until you're ready for bed.

Much like Netflix, Restflix is constantly updating its content so you'll never be running low on calming content.

Restflix is pretty damn easy to get your hands on, so if you're the lucky owner of a smart TV or Apple TV, you'll be able to download the platform through the App Store!

Sweet dreams!

