Introducing Instagram's Delicious New Obsession... Whipped Strawberry Milk

Whipped Strawberry Milk is Instagram's new obsession, and for good reason... This stuff is what dreams are made of! Strawberries have found their ultimate purpose. It's the quintessential sweet tooth experience.

For months, we've endured endless posts of homemade banana bread and cookies as restrictions have driven countless people all over the world to take up baking.

But THIS is a recipe I can get behind.

In just 3 steps you can make yourself a deliciously refreshing drink that looks more Insta-ready than your carefully arranged work-from-home desk.

According to foodie influencer Valentina Mussi (@sweetportfolio) all you need is 1 tbsp of Strawberry Nesquik and 4 tbsp of heavy whipping cream. Whip it with an electric mixer or by hand, and then fill your glass with ice and milk before topping it with a few spoonfuls of the homemade strawberry cream.

You can also switch out ingredients to create a whipped cocoa or whipped Nutella alternative:

And of course, when it comes to Instagram, nothing is more vital than presentation.

From strawberries to sprinkles, or just a super cute straw, here's some of our favourites for inspo...

