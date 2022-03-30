Introducing Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' Character, Viktor Hargreeves

We’re raising a glass to Netflix for an absolute class move!

The streaming giants joined Elliot Page in welcoming the newest member of the The Umbrella Academy, Viktor Hargreeves, revealing Number 7 has ditched their ‘she/her’ pronouns in exchange for a ‘he/they’ alternative.

Viktor’s story reflects the real-life transition of Elliot Page, who revealed he’s transgender at the tail-end of 2020.

“I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page announced.

“I feel lucky to be writing this… I feel an overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” he continued.

Following his revelation, Netflix were quick to confirm Elliot would remain as one of the Umbrella Academy’s leading ensemble, and have evidently gone out of their way to assure he’s still comfortable portraying the show’s most powerful character.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 will hit Netflix on June 22nd.

