Introducing Australia's Most Cursed Drink: Zooper Dooper-Flavoured Milk

Have you ever seen a strange snack flavour and thought ‘Why does this exist? Who is this for?’

Those are the questions currently flowing through our minds, as we’ve just found the most interesting/disturbing/ambitious food crossover to date; Zooper Dooper-flavoured milk.

While we love a cold Zooper Dooper and a cheeky choccy milk on a hot day, we’re more than a little perturbed by the combination's existence.

It’s like they were too busy focusing on what they could do, rather than what they should.

Coming in three of the iconic ice-block’s most beloved flavours (Pineapple, Raspberry and Bubblegum), 600mL of the bizarre dairy product will set you back several dollars and 20% of your daily intake, if you’re willing to risk a few tastebuds for a potentially cursed beverage.

We suppose it couldn’t be any worse than the Cadbury Vegemite bar.

