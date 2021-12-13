Introducing Australia's Latest Christmas Classic

If you love a cheeky Christmas rom-com as much as we do, you need to watch Stan’s Christmas on the Farm!

The movie follows a New York socialite who fakes her identity to secure a publishing deal, returning to her deceased mother's estate to show an agent an 'authentic' Australian Christmas.

We were joined by one of the film’s stars, Darren McMullen (House Husbands, The Voice, Doctor Doctor), who told us everything we need to know about the true-blue flick.

Listen to the chat with the former Voice host before catching Christmas on the Farm on Stan:

