Proof of Covid vaccination certificates for international travel will be available from Tuesday.

The internationally recognised certificate will work similarly to the current vaccination certificate and can be downloaded through the MyGov website.

International vaccination certificates available this week

The certificate can be added to a digital wallet, printed off, and also includes a QR code that can be scanned by border officials.

Employment Minister Stuart Robert confirmed the certificate meets the Civil Aviation Organisation global standard.

“If you travel overseas, and that overseas country requires proof of your vaccination status, you will have a copy of it. You may not have to use it, there may be many countries you'll visit that have no requirement to demonstrate you've been vaccinated.”

This rollout comes as the country prepares for international travel when we hit the 80 percent second dose vaccination rate.

Currently, almost 70 percent of the eligible Australian population are fully vaccinated.

